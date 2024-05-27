UEFA Names Asisat Oshoala’s Goal As Goal Of The Champions League Season

UEFA’s Technical Observer panel has selected its top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League season.

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala taking the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to her stunning bicycle kick for Barcelona against Benfica on Matchday 1.

Also for Barça, midfielder Aitana Bonmatí took second spot for her bending effort in the quarter-final second-leg win against Brann, while Lyon’s Delphine Cascarino came third for her long-range strike in the quarter-final second-leg victory over Benfica.

2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona 5-0 Benfica) – Group stage Matchday 1, 14/11/23

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona 3-1 Brann) – Quarter-final second leg, 28/03/24

3 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon 4-1 Benfica) – Quarter-final second leg, 27/03/24

4 Justine Kielland (Brann 2-2 Lyon) – Group stage Matchday 4, 21/12/23

5 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24

6 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona 7-0 Rosengård) – Group stage Matchday 4, 21/12/23

7 Erin Cuthbert (Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24

8 Olivia Schough (Rosengård 2-2 Benfica) – Group stage Matchday 5, 25/01/24

9 Marie Alidou (Benfica 1-0 Frankfurt) – Group stage Matchday 3, 13/12/23

10 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Ajax) – Group stage Matchday 5, 24/01/24