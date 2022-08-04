Uduak-Abasi Akpan Sentenced To Death For Killing Iniubong Umoren

Justice Bassey Nkannang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court has sentenced to death Uduak-Abasi Akpan for the murder of a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

Akpan had last year lured Umoren with a fake job advert and raped her before killing her.

In his confessional statement, he said:

“I first used condom to have sex with Iniubong Umoren and later removed the condom because I did not enjoy the sex. She became infuriated and I reached out to a stabilizer and a box iron and used it to hit her abdominal part and started to bled. I hit her again and she screamed. I used her jean trousers and strangled her and she became lifeless.”

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the court held that:

“The use of dangerous weapons such as a stabilizer and a box iron to attack delicate parts of the human body like the head is a clear pointer that death was probable the consequences of the action.”

The Court found Uduak-Abasi Frank Akpan guilty of rape and murder of Iniubong Umoren.

The court however discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Bassey Anwan.