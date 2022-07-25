Udom Emmanuel Warns Akwa Ibom People Against Limiting God

Perseverance, trust and consistency in relationship with God have been identified as keys to reaping the full benefits of his promises to a people, as the otherwise may imply limiting God’s workings in a peoples life.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, made this known while addressing worshipers at the Regina Coeli Catholic Parish, Shelter Afrique, Uyo.

The governor who was in the church as a fulfilment of his promise after missing the recent inauguration and dedication service of the church building, thanked God for the rapid growth of the church, while expressing satisfaction with the state of the arts in finishing of the worship centre.

Drawing inferences from the biblical story of the sojourn of the children of Israel in the Wilderness, the Governor posited that humans can offend God and limit his workings in their lives by their words and actions.

He lauded the commitment of the Priest and other leaders of the Parish to God’s work, admonishing Christians and indeed Akwa Ibom people to be cautious against falling into the temptations of limiting God.

“I really want to thank the church and pray that as we devote our time in God’s work may we continue to please God and may we never in our lives make the mistake the children of Israel made. …the bible says that the children of Israel limited God after they’d seen everything God did for them; they limited God and that provoked God.

“May we never as a state, as a church or as an individual limit what God can do by our actions and by our words and may God bless us all in Jesus name.”

To complement the work of the church edifice, the Governor kick-started the building of a manse for the parish priest with the donation of twenty million naira.

In a homily culled from the Gospel of Luke 11:1-13, the Very Reverend Father Justin Udomah, said anyone that wants to get something from God must behave as he really wants it.

This, he stressed, requires maintaining a friendship with God that would allow one go to him at anytime, hallowing him as Supreme in our life and asking with perseverance.

The Parish Priest also admonished that parents should exemplify such faith and pursuit of God to their children for godliness to permeate across generations.

In a welcome remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investments and Chairman of the Parish Council, Mr. Oliver Udoukpo, described Governor Emmanuel’s fulfillment of the promise of visiting the church after missing the church inauguration as a demonstration of integrity, while expressing the Church’s gratitude to the Governor for his support to the church.

Also featured at the event was the presentation of a portrait bearing the image of the governor and his wife, with inscription of the church’s prayers for the first family.