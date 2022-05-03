Sports

UCL: How Man City Can Beat Real Madrid – Guardiola

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said the only way his side can beat Real Madrid is to be better than the Spanish side.

Both teams prepare to face-off in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in Madrid.

The first leg at the Etihad Stadium in England ended with seven goals, four for City and three for Madrid.

“I’ve lost and won against them. You play hundreds of times against a rival, you win and lose and none of that (past history) comes into it.

“The talent they have, the only way to beat them is to be better,” Guardiola said.

He added: “To win this competition, in my little experience, you have to overcome the situations that arise and you have to perform very well in two games.

“It’s a good test for us. We have to show our personality in the game. We will play to win.”

