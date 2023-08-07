Uba Sani Signs Bills Into Law In Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, has signed the following bills into law:

A Law to Make Provisions for the Development of Tech-Enabled Start-Ups in Kaduna State, & Other Related Matters, 2023

A Law to Repeal the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency Law, No. 17 of 2015 and to Enact the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency Law, 2023 and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

A Law to Amend the Provisions Relating to Fines and Penalties in Laws of Kaduna State 2023.

A Law to Make Provisions for Public Health in the State and for Other Related Purposes 2023.

A Law to Provide for a Social Security Scheme in the State and for Connected Matters 2023.