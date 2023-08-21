Uba Sani Reduces Fees In Kaduna Tertiary Institutions

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has announced a substantial reduction in the current fees charged by state-owned tertiary institutions. The revised fee structure is as follows:

a) Kaduna State University – Previous Fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – Revised Fee: N105,000

b) Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic – Previous Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – Revised Fee: N50,000

c) College of Education, Gidan Waya – Previous Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – Revised Fee: N37,500

d) Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi •HND Courses – Previous Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – Revised Fee: N70,000 •ND Courses – Previous Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – Revised Fee: N52,000

e) Kaduna State College of Nursing – Previous Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – Revised Fee: N70,000

Governor Sani unveiled these fee adjustments during a media briefing at the Government House in Kaduna on August 21, 2023. He stated that this reduction was in line with his commitment to fulfilling campaign promises made to the people of Kaduna. He emphasized the administration’s dedication to inclusivity and its goal to ensure that no segment of the state is left behind.

In response to concerns over the existing high fees in state-owned institutions and their impact on enrollment and retention rates, the Governor instructed the heads of these institutions to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to gather pertinent information on the current fees structure.

This fee reduction aligns with the Kaduna State Government’s objective to alleviate the effects of the rising cost of living, especially in light of the recent removal of petroleum subsidies in Nigeria.

The welfare of the populace remains the administration’s foremost priority. The Kaduna State Government is committed to providing free and high-quality education from primary to secondary levels, expanding higher education access, enhancing teachers’ well-being and teaching standards, improving school infrastructure, fostering ICT skills in students from foundational levels, and intensifying investments in the education sector.