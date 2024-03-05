Headline

UAE Lifts Visa Ban on Nigerians

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the lifting of visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers, marking the resolution of a two-year diplomatic dispute.

In a joint statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and the Nigerian government, both parties expressed a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, promoting cultural exchanges, and fostering opportunities for economic and social cooperation.

The breakthrough comes after a series of discussions between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As part of the agreement, a new verification process for Nigerian visa applications has been introduced.

According to the UAE Embassy, all Nigerian applicants seeking UAE visas must obtain a Document Verification Number. This crucial step can be completed through the dedicated online Document Verification Hub platform.

Saleem Saeed Al-Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, emphasized that the implementation of the Document Verification Number will enhance the integrity of the visa application process and expedite processing for applicants.

Al-Shamsi encouraged prospective travellers to adhere to the guidelines and promptly initiate their visa applications to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

The resolution of the visa dispute signifies a positive development in UAE-Nigeria relations, paving the way for increased collaboration and exchange between the two nations.

