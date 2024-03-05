UAE Lifting Ban on Nigerians Fake News – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has not resumed issuance of visa to Nigerians.

Reports had it that the ban placed by the Middle East country was lifted today. This was corroborated by a statement in circulation.

However, Onanuga described the statement as fake, adding that it was not authorized by neither Nigeria or the UAE government.

He shared on X, “UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE.”

