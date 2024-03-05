Headline

UAE Lifting Ban on Nigerians Fake News – Onanuga

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
88
Bayo Onanuga | Concise.NG
That Richard Akinnola’s Letter To Bayo Onanuga By Wale Adedayo

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has not resumed issuance of visa to Nigerians.

Reports had it that the ban placed by the Middle East country was lifted today. This was corroborated by a statement in circulation.

However, Onanuga described the statement as fake, adding that it was not authorized by neither Nigeria or the UAE government.

He shared on X, “UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE.”

More to follow…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
88

Related Articles

EFCC Arrests 21 Food-loaded Trucks Moving to Neighbouring Countries

7 hours ago

Nigeria in League of Hungriest Countries – Obi

8 hours ago
Peter Obi

Obi Speaks on Desperation to be President

8 hours ago

UAE Lifts Visa Ban on Nigerians

9 hours ago