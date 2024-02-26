U.S. Airman Dies After Setting Self Ablaze Outside Israeli Embassy

The airman, who filmed the incident and could be heard yelling “Free Palestine,” was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collapsing to the ground.

The U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., in an apparent protest against the Israel-Hamas war has died, according to a U.S. official.

Next of kin notification is continuing, so the Air Force won’t release his name until 24 hours after the final notification is complete.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department responded to a call about a person on fire outside the embassy just before 1 p.m. Sunday, and found the flames extinguished by the Secret Service’s uniformed division

The airman filmed the protest, yelling “Free Palestine” and collapsing to the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The embassy said that no staff members were injured.

The incident comes as the Israel-Hamas war has stretched into its fourth month.

