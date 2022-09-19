Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Cross River

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River, CP Aminu Alhassan, has confirmed the killing of two suspected kidnappers.

The CP said that the two suspects were killed by SP Awodi Abdulhameed led anti-cultism and kidnapping squad.

He urged residents to be on the lookout for anyone with gun wounds in their community.

CP Alhassan disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday.

He said, “Remember we had earlier warned that we will no longer wait for them (criminals) to commit crimes, but that we shall keep smoking them out from their various camps, hideouts.

“Especially as we have entered ember months, we want to urge law abiding citizens to be more vigilant and shouldn’t take security for granted because it’s everybody’s business.”