News

Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Cross River

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
47
Police
Police logo

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River, CP Aminu Alhassan, has confirmed the killing of two suspected kidnappers.

The CP said that the two suspects were killed by SP Awodi Abdulhameed led anti-cultism and kidnapping squad.

He urged residents to be on the lookout for anyone with gun wounds in their community.

CP Alhassan disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday.

He said, “Remember we had earlier warned that we will no longer wait for them (criminals) to commit crimes, but that we shall keep smoking them out from their various camps, hideouts.

“Especially as we have entered ember months, we want to urge law abiding citizens to be more vigilant and shouldn’t take security for granted because it’s everybody’s business.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
47

Related Articles

Police

We Don’t Condone Indiscipline, Violation Of Human Rights – Police

5 mins ago
Hisbah personnel

Hisbah Nabs Man, Woman Having ‘Public Sex’ In Zamfara Motor Park

10 hours ago

Igbokwe Denies Heated Exchange With Wife In US

10 hours ago

NCC Commits To Bridging Digital Gender Divide

12 hours ago