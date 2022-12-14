Two Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Ogun

Two members of a kidnap syndicate, Umar Mohammed and Aliyu Mohammed were on Wednesday 14th of December 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command, while a kidnap victim Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi was rescued unhurt.

The suspects were arrested following an information received by men of Ewekoro divisional headquarters, that the kidnappers, who abducted the victim at Soyooye area of Abeokuta were sighted in a forest at Onigbedu area of Ewekoro local government area.

On the strength of the information, the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, mobilized his men in collaboration with so safe corps men, Hunters, Vigilantes and some youths of the community and stormed the said forest.

On sighting the men, the kidnappers fired gunshot at them, but the superior fire power of the policemen overpowered them, consequence upon which two members of the syndicate were arrested and the victim rescued, while others escaped.

The victim, Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi was abducted in front of his house at Soyooye area of Abeokuta at about 7:45 pm on the 12th of December 2022 by a six-man kidnap gang.

Recovered from the arrested suspects are; one single barrel gun with two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a bag belonging to the victim and some clothes.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended the quick response of his men and members of the community, has directed that the suspects be transferred to Anti kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He also ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the view to bring them to justice.