Two Suffer Burns as Fire Guts Filling Station in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said two victims suffered degrees of burns following a fire incident at a filling station in Lagos on Thursday.

In a statement, NEMA said the fire erupted from a gas leak at the filling station, resulting in the damage of some vehicles.

The statement read, “The NEMA Lagos Territorial Office (LTO) responded to a distress call around 11 am today, August 8th, 2024, regarding a gas fire incident at the Mobil Filling Station beside Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Upon arriving at the scene, further investigation revealed that there was no ongoing discharge or transloading of gas. The station was selling fuel and gas to customers when a gas hose used for refueling disengaged, causing a gas leak.

“The attendants immediately stopped the sale of gas and fuel and instructed customers not to start their car engines. Unfortunately, a customer started their engine, igniting the fire, which quickly spread to vehicles passing by the filling station.

“The incident resulted in eight vehicles and one gas truck being burnt. Additionally, a two-story building adjacent to the Mobil filling station was partially burned. One male victim suffered 70% burns, and one female victim sustained 90% burns.”