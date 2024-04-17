Two Soldiers Behind Suspected Theft at Dangote Refinery in Custody – Army

The Nigerian Army has expressed deep concern about the alleged involvement of two of its personnel in a reported case of theft at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

The incident, which the force described as an “act of criminality”, was prevented by the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said the act “is totally unacceptable and highly regrettable. It does not, therefore, represent the ethics and values of the NA.”

The statement continued, “The two suspects have been identified and are currently under custody.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Mr Smart, who claimed he wanted to recover some Armoured cables he had left behind on the refinery’s premises. Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor, sensing trouble as they approached the security post, excused himself from the vehicle and bolted, leaving them behind.

“Further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers.

Additionally, the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody.

“The NA is working closely with the management of the Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

“The NA wishes to reassure the general public that appropriate disciplinary measures would be meted out to the culprits, as no act of criminality will be condoned amongst its personnel.

The NA remains steadfast in ensuring that the key values of discipline and integrity are adequately entrenched amongst its personnel. We shall also continue to cultivate and promote dedication and a culture of accountability and ethical behaviours within our ranks.”