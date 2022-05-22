Two Rescued From Rubbles Of Lagos Island Collapsed Building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has rescued two adult males in the rubbles of the three-storey building located at four, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, which collapsed today, Saturday, 21st May 2022 during the heavy rainfall.

Consequent to the arrival of the Agency’s Response Team, it was discovered that the building was already in violation of safety protocols.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the building had been captured by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level, but the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at nights and at weekends.

Two adult males have been rescued and given pre-medical treatment by the Agency’s Paramedics. Unfortunately, two male adults have been recovered dead and handed over to the State Environmental Health Moitoring Unit, SEHMU, for onward transfer to the morgue.

Search and rescue operations, supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu still ongoing as unconfirmed number of people are trapped in the rubbles.