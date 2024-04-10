Two Passengers Flung Into Sea After Third Mainland Bridge Accident

Two passengers are tested dead after a commercial bus got involved in an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday.

The passengers were flung into the sea when the bus sumersaulted during the accident.

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), disclosed this in a statement made available to Concise News.

The statement read, “A road accident was reported via the Lagos State 767/112 Toll Free Emergency numbers at 1140hrs today.

“Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans, with the prompt arrival of LASEMA Response Team from C3 Alausa at the incident scene by 1202hrs.

“On arrival at the scene, it was observed that a commercial bus, registration number unknown experienced a lone accident on the bridge.

“Investigations revealed that the accident occured when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on motion, and rammed into the bridge rail, before it somersaulted on the bridge.

“Unfortunately, two of the commercial bus occupants were flung into the sea below the bridge as a result of impact of the accident.

“A few injured occupants of the ill-fated commercial bus were ferried to hospitals

“The Agency’s LRT alongside other responders are conducting proper Search and Rescue Operation for recovery of the victims.

“The commercial bus involved in the accident has been towed away from the incident scene by LASTMA.

“LASEMA Response Team, LASG Fire and Rescue Service, LASTMA, FRSC and the Marine Police are on ground.

“Operation ongoing.”