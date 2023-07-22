Two Minors Die As Fence Collapses On Building In Lagos

The fence of a single storey hotel building at No 38 Community road on Saturday collapsed on a three bedroom flat at no 25 Alao street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Further investigation revealed that the said building’s fence was weakened by poor drainage resulting in its collapse on the house at Alao street.

Two young boys, aged seven and nine, named Gbolahan and Yinka Atolagbe, lost their lives. They have since been buried according to Muslim rites.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire Service, LNSC, LASBCA and the Community Excos were the responders at the scene of the incident.

The building was immediately cordoned off by the LASEMA’S LRT to avoid secondary incident.

Below are photos showing the damage resulting from the collapse.