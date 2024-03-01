Two Fraudsters Bag Jail Terms in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction and sentence of Mohammed Nasir Sadeeq for cheating and Daniel John for cheating by impersonation before Justice A.A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court.

Both were prosecuted on one-count separate charges bordering on cheating and personation.

One of the count charges read: “That you Daniel John (a.k.a Jamie Doman) male, sometime in November 2023, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, impersonated one Jamie Doman when you pretended to be a Bitcoin online investor agent on Instagram, obtained the sum of $200 (Two Hundred Dollars) from unsuspecting persons and thereby committed cheating by impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna State and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

They both pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them. Consequent on their pleas, EFCC counsel, Y.J Matiyak prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka thereafter convicted and sentenced John to one-year imprisonment or a fine option of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira). In addition, he forfeited his iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy 10 both of which were proceeds of his crime to the government, while Sadeeq was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre began when they were arrested at Fifth Chukker, Maraban Jos, Kaduna State. Investigations showed that John was using identities of different foreigners to defraud unsuspecting members of the public while Mohammed cheated his victim to the tune of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira).