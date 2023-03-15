Two Die As Truck, Okada Collide In Ogun

Two persons have lost their lives in an accident that happened at Toll Gate Bible College, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

The accident involved a Daf Truck and a Baja Motorcycle.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Federal Road Safety Corporation Chief Route Commander Florence Okpe.

The statement read, “FRSC Otta Command carried out another rescue operation at about 0910 hrs around Toll Gate Bible College involving two vehicles with registration number KTG941YG (DAF TRUCK) and a BAJAJ MOTORCYCLE with no registration number on it

“The total number of people involved were four and all male adult. Two persons were recorded dead and other two unhurt

“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the motorcycle rider.

“The DAF TRUCK driver who was traveling along ABEOKUTA – LAGOS towards toll gate Otta collided with the motorcycle rider who violated his route and both the rider and the passenger died on the spot.

“The corpses were deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue.”