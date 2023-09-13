Two Dead, 13 Missing in Adamawa Boat Accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead while 23 are missing following a boat accident along the banks of River Faro at Gurin community, Fufore LGA, Adamawa State.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, which received report on September 11 about the accident involving the boat converting 27 passengers.

NEMA said in a statement, “Search and Rescue officers from the operations office in collaboration with other agencies were mobilised immediately. In the course of the operations, 12 passengers were rescued, dead bodies recovered while 13 passengers are still missing.

“NEMA, ADSEMA, DSS, Nigeria Police Force, NIS, NRCS and EMVs are participating on the search and rescue operation. His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru,

the Executive Governor along sides heads of response stakeholders were at the scene of the operation to carry out on-the-spot assessment, encourage and commiserates with the affected families.

search and rescue operations ended by 6pm . Rescue operations to continue tomorrow.”

The Agency commiserated with the affected persons and their families on behalf of the federal government.