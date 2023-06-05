Two Cybercriminals Convicted In Makurdi

Makurdi Zonal Command Ensures Justice Prevails

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has achieved a significant victory in its relentless pursuit of cybercriminals.

Adegunwa Oluwaseyi Ayuba and Moses Hamidu have been convicted and sentenced on separate charges before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Makurdi Cyberfraud Activities Exposed

Adegunwa and Moses were apprehended by the Makurdi Zonal Command in 2021 for their involvement in cyber-fraud-related activities in Makurdi, Benue State.

Their arrest was a result of a thorough investigation conducted by the EFCC, revealing their unlawful activities and ensuring they faced the consequences of their actions.

Justice Served: Sentences and Confiscation of Assets

In the court proceedings, Adegunwa and Moses pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the EFCC. Consequently, Justice Afolabi handed down sentences to both individuals.

Adegunwa, found guilty of possessing N1,500,000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) obtained through criminal conduct, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Additionally, he has been ordered to restitute the proceeds of his crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Furthermore, Adegunwa must forfeit his iPhone 12 Pro Max, the instrument used in the commission of the crime, as well as an Acura Car bearing the registration number Lagos FST 667GK.

Moses, convicted for sending fraudulent emails and messages to foreign nationals, falsely impersonating Lydia Martin to obtain financial benefits, has also been sentenced to one year imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.00.

The EFCC’s successful prosecution and conviction of these cybercriminals underscore the agency’s commitment to combating cybercrimes and protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s digital landscape.

With justice served, the EFCC sends a clear message that cybercriminals will be held accountable for their actions.