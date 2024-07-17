Two Commissioners Resign From Governor Alex Otti’s Cabinet

Two commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Alex Otti on Wednesday, July 17 resigned from their positions, ABN TV reports.

The commissioners who resigned include Chima Oriaku, Commissioner for Science and Technology, and Prof. Mrs. Monica Ironkwe, Commissioner for Agriculture.

Our correspondent reports that news about the termination began circulating shortly after the State’s Executive Council meeting, presided over by the governor.

While some sources claimed the commissioners were dismissed, others asserted that they voluntarily resigned.

At the time of filing this report, there had been no official statement from the governor or the Information Commissioner, Prince Okey Kanu, explaining the circumstances of their departures.

It was also reported that the two commissioners were unaware of the reasons behind their removal.

The development followed the recent dismissal of Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, the Commissioner for Health, during a State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area.

Reacting to the news, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, clarified: “The two commissioners resigned from the Cabinet. No one was sacked. Disregard the trending rumours.”

“The Executive Governor thanked them for their service and sacrifice to the State and wish them well in their future endeavours.” his statement reads.

