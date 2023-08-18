Two Arrested For Fighting Policemen In Lagos

Two young men have been arrested for fighting policemen while claiming that the officer had no right to search their bag.

According to a terse statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “They alleged harassment.”

Hundeyin added, “Quick arrival of a backup team prevented the people from turning against the officers. Immediately backup arrived, two of them ran away, leaving these two and their tricycle behind. The bag was eventually searched and in it were found a locally made pistol, two live cartridges and a live 9mm ammunition.

“Investigation is in progress.”