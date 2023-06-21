Two Arrested For Diesel Theft In Ado Ekiti

The Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the theft of diesel. On the evening of June 20, 2023, while conducting a patrol along NTA Road, the RRS intercepted Joseph Danjuma in possession of a 25-liter jerrycan filled with stolen diesel.

During the subsequent interrogation, Joseph Danjuma confessed to the crime and divulged critical information about his partner in the illicit activities. He admitted to stealing the diesel from the government generator plant situated along NTA Road, which supplies power to the street lights in Ado metropolis.

Based on the confession provided by Joseph Danjuma, the RRS swiftly apprehended Bankole Idowu, who was implicated as his partner in the diesel theft. Both suspects are currently in custody and will face appropriate legal charges for their actions.