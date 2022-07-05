Tweeps Slam Otedola For Endorsing Tinubu For President

Some Nigerians on social media have slammed businessman Femi Otedola for endorsing the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Otedola on Tuesday shared a photo showing him and Tinubu in France where the presidential candidate had gone for a meeting.

Otedola captioned the photo: “I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote.”

Below are some of the reactions of the tweeps.

@SeniormanOA reacted: “I don’t understand why you people are upset lol. You can’t be proper rich without the influence of politics.

“The elites will align with those who serve their best interest. You align with those that serve yours. Such is life.”

@Realkaycee16 asked: “How will the country move forward when it’s intentionally designed for the betterment of the elites, and for the deterioration of the welfare of the collective masses?”

@EngineerNGR said: “Femi’s dad was formerly a governor of Lagos, so what do we expect?”