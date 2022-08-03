TV Broadcaster, Rufai Oseni, Fined N70k For Traffic Infraction

Popular TV broadcaster, Rufai Oseni, has been fined N70,000 for committing traffic offence in Lagos.

Oseni was arrested a few days ago for driving his car on the lanes dedicated for Bus Rapid Transportation.

A video on social media also showed him insulting the policemen that stopped him on the act.

Giving an update, the Lagos State police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Oseni was charged to court where he was fined.

Hundeyin said, “Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”