Turnout For PVC Collection Very Encouraging – INEC

In anticipation of the 2023 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the turnout for the nationwide collecting of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Festus Okoye, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee and National Commissioner for INEC, said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday. He ascribed the development to the mobilization of leaders at all levels.

“The rate of PVC collection varies from one state to the other and from one place to the other. Some of the Resident Electoral Commissioners are sending daily reports to the Commission, some of them are sending reports every two days, and some are sending every week. So, we are still collating these reports.

“The National Commissioners are also supervising the collection of PVCs in the states that they supervise. But as of today, we are really encouraged by the turnout of people coming to collect. Community leaders are mobilizing, market women are mobilizing, religious leaders and traditional leaders are also mobilizing and people are coming out to collect their PVCs,” Okoye said.

However, the INEC National Commissioner acknowledged that the Commission is having issues with those who don’t know how to get their PVCs.

Since their previous cards are still valid, Okoye claims that INEC did not produce PVCs for people who registered more than once or twice.

The new cards are available at the local government and registration locations where voters who transferred their PVCs can cast their ballots.

In addition, Okoye guaranteed that all eligible IDP camp residents had been apprehended and would cast their ballots. According to him, this complies with the Electoral Act.