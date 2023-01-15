Turan Identifies One Problem With Neymar

Former Barcelona player, Ardan Turan, has revealed one problem with Paris St Germaine player, Neymar.

According to him, Neymar doesn’t always play the game right.

He, however, admitted that the Brazilian is talented and could beat Amy player on a one-on-one.

Speaking to the Socrates YouTube channel, Turan said (via GOAL Turkey): “Neymar is a very talented player. He steals everybody one on one. But I don’t think he always plays the game right.

“I think he’s a ‘winner’ player, but I think he should play the game a little bit more accurately. He makes himself tired behind the court more.

“I want him to win, too. He loves football, and always wants to play. I don’t think he will retire early.”