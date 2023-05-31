Tunde Ednut Owes Me Money, Wanted Me Jailed – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, the renowned Nigerian musician and son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has made a startling revelation about popular blogger Tunde Ednut. According to Seun, Tunde Ednut had actively sought to have him jailed when he was arrested by the police.

In a recent Instagram live session on Tuesday, Seun Kuti disclosed that Tunde Ednut’s motive behind pushing for his imprisonment stemmed from a financial dispute. It was revealed that Seun allegedly owed Tunde Ednut money for nine promotional posts on social media. Unable to repay the debt, Seun claimed that Tunde Ednut resorted to seeking his incarceration as a means of settling the matter.

Seun’s arrest had occurred following an altercation with a police officer, leading to his arraignment before the Lagos State magistrate’s court. He was subsequently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba. However, after spending several days in detention, Seun was eventually released.

He said, “I hear everybody saying Tunde did not like me. Tunde actually is the only blogger I talk to in Nigeria and also has my number. And did you know why he wants me to go to jail?Because Tunde is owing me money.

“He was supposed to do 10 posts for me since two years ago but he did only one, and he knew that my new project will soon be out. He must do that post. In fact it has increased to twenty posts. So because of those nine posts he wants to do me what Sacoche did to Gaddafi.”