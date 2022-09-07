Tukur Mamu: How We Arrested Terrorists’ Negotiator – DSS

The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested a terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

According to DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, in a statement on Wednesday, Mamu was intercepted in Egypt and flown back to Nigeria.

The Service, however, promised to ensure that the law takes its due course concerning Manu’s case.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”