Tuchel Speaks With Chelsea Boss Over Ronaldo

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel will speak with the club’s co-owner, Todd Boehly, in the coming days over a potential move for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has already informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer, amid interest from Chelsea.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, offered Ronaldo to Chelsea after holding a discussion with Boehly a few days ago.

Ronaldo did not return to training on Monday, having been permitted to remain in his homeland for family reasons.

The Portugal captain has been linked with Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, AS Roma and Bayern Munich this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Boehly intends to speak to Tuchel imminently about whether he wants Chelsea to pursue a deal for the 37-year-old or not.

The report added that Tuchel appears to be ‘wary’ of signing Ronaldo and feels Chelsea should have other priorities in the ongoing summer transfer market.

