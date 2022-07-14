Tuchel Speaks On Chelsea Signing Ronaldo, Lewandowski

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said the club is not considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

According to him, there was no need for another forward with Raheem Sterling joining from Manchester City.

He, however, said that replenishing Chelsea’s backline is top priority.

“I would not rule it out [signing another striker] but right now it is not the priority. The priority right now is defence, it’s not a secret. From there, we need to see what’s possible.

“We’re competing against the two top teams, but Tottenham did a very active and aggressive and early transfer period, they have maybe the strongest squad they ever had with one of the best coaches in the world.

“Man Utd are never shy of recruiting with a new coach and Arsenal had some big signings already, so we need to keep the level up to be competitive,” Tuchel said.