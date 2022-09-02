Tuchel Names Players To Miss Chelsea, West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel’s side host the Hammers in another Saturday 3pm (UK) kick-off at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues bidding to bounce back from our midweek defeat at Southampton.

The boss provided a latest fitness update at his customary pre-match press conference from Cobham following our final training session before the game, revealing also that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would not be fit enough to feature.

Conor Gallagher is back after serving a one-game suspension at St Mary’s, while James has recovered from illness and Chalobah is back from injury.

Mateo Kovacic in training this week

N’Golo Kante remains sidelined but Mateo Kovacic could be in line for a start and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recovered from a tight hamstring which forced him off against the Saints at half-time.

‘They are back in training and both available,’ he said of James and Kovacic. ‘N’Golo is out but everybody else has been training.’

Following the transfer deadline passing with the arrival of Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus, Tuchel is happy with the squad size but revealed that the new duo would not be involved against West Ham.

‘We have a group of 19 players, then with Auba and Denis it will be 21 players plus goalkeepers,’ he added.

‘At the moment, Auba cannot train. We first have to make sure that he gets a mask to protect his jaw and then he can start trying with the mask from next week.

‘Our latest news and understanding [on Zakaria] is that we need to have the work permit so he will not be in squad for Saturday. That is too close but maybe for Tuesday and then Fulham.’