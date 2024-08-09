Trump, Harris Agree to Debate on September 10

US Television network ABC has said both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on 10 September.

This comes after Trump earlier on Thursday said he had agreed to the date after last week refusing to do so, saying his litigation against ABC was clearly a conflict of interest.

“ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President of Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate,” the network said in a statement.

Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that he was “looking forward” to debating the vice president and that he had agreed to upcoming dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC.

“I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25,” the former US president said.

The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview, I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight,” he said.

Harris has previously said she would debate Trump on 10 September, but is yet to weigh in on the topic today and hasn’t said whether she would agree to debate him on Fox news.