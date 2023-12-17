True Actor Embraces All Aspects, Including On-Screen Kisses – Ajayi-Lycett

In a candid expression of views, esteemed Nollywood actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett has asserted that a “true actor” should be open to embracing all facets of their profession, even including on-screen kisses. The veteran actress emphasized the significance of separating personal preferences from the demands of diverse movie roles.

According to Ajai-Lycett, the reluctance to engage in on-screen kisses is indicative of a shortfall in commitment to the craft of acting. She stressed that a genuine actor must be willing to transcend personal reservations and fully immerse themselves in the characters they portray.

In a recent interview, the veteran actress was quoted by KFN stating, “If you can’t kiss on screen, you’re not an actor, you don’t bring your personal preferences into play.” This assertion underscores the belief that a true actor must be versatile and willing to explore various aspects of their craft, even when it involves intimate scenes.