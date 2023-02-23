Trucks Conveying Election Materials Breaks Down

In a video made on Thursday, some of the trucks conveying INEC electoral material broke down, causing a standstill with security personnel diverting traffic.

In the video shared, the commentator said, “This is the video of electoral materials that were carried to be deployed to Northern Cross River. Some trucks broke down so everybody is on standby, Nothing is moving, along Army junction.

“All INEC materials are stucked with people diverting traffic and following one way. The other lane with the broken down trucks conveying INEC materials is blocked.”