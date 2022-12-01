Truck Accident Injures Driver In Lagos

A driver has suffered an ankle injury after the truck he was driving got involved in a lone accident on Otedola bridge, inward Berger area of Lagos.

No casualty was recorded as a result of the accident.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

It read, “Upon the arrival of the Agency’s Responders under the supervision of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, it was discovered that a low-bed with unknown registration number conveying a mile-lift was involved in a lone accident.

Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occured while the driver of the low- bed was trying to avoid collision with a broken-down trailer.

“No mortality was recorded at the scene but the driver driver sustained injury at the right ankle and was administered first aid treatment by the Agency’s Paramedics.

“Other Stakeholders at the scene are the Nigeria Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps. Recovery operations on going.”