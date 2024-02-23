Troost-Ekong Open to Saudi Football Move

Nigerian football star William Troost-Ekong has expressed openness to the prospect of playing in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League in the future. Troost-Ekong, who garnered attention as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire, has reportedly drawn interest from several clubs in the Saudi Arabian top-flight during the tournament.

The 30-year-old defender, presently contracted with Greek Super League side PAOK Salonica, has hinted at his willingness to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia if presented with the chance. Troost-Ekong, formerly associated with Watford, stands as a key figure in Nigeria’s football landscape, renowned for his defensive prowess and leadership on the field.

“I can’t tell you that now because it’s not right in front of me,” Troost-Ekong stated in an interview with CNN World Sports Amanda Davies.

“The Saudi League is something which is exciting, you saw quite a lot of the best players who were part of the AFCON have headed in that direction and are playing there.

“If that option is in front of me, then, I will have to study it a bit more and consider it.”

Asked if he would love to play alongside Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’, he said; “Who wouldn’t? One of the best players in the world. We’ll have to see what happens but I’m happy at PAOK.”