Troops Urged to Sustain Tempo Against Terrorists

History was today 30 January 2024 made in Headquarters Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), with the handing and taking over of Command between the outgone Theatre Commander Maj Gen Gold Chibuisi and the new Theatre Commander Maj Gen W Shaibu, at the Headquarters Theatre Command Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

While addressing troops of OPHK during the ceremony, Gen Chibuisi urged troops to sustain the tempo in the fight against terrorists and give similar support to the new Theatre Commander, in order to achieve more successes, by clearing the remnants of the terrorists for sustainable peace in the NE region. He further charged them on the need to continue to operate in accordance with the rules of engagement at all times.

Gen Gold used the opportunity to thank the Chief of Defence Staff Gen CG Musa and Service Cheifs for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity. He equally thanked the Executive Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States as well as the good people of these States for creating effective collaboration and support for the operations, adding that their support was key to both the kinetic efforts made and the non – kinetic actions undertaken that led to surrender of several repentant terrorists across the theatre.

He further appreciated troops for their doggedness, humanitarian organisations for their contributions, as well as the press for their reportage, which he said had helped to showcase the gains of OPHK to Nigerians.

The event featured briefs for the incoming Theatre Commander, presentation of souvenirs, farewell address to troops, signing of handing and taking over notes, group photographs and farewell handshake by the outgone Theatre Commander amongst others.

In attendance were the outgoing GOC 7 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen PP Malla, Commander Sector 2 OPHK Maj Gen MLD Saraso, outgoing Commander Sector 3 Maj Gen WM Dangana, incoming Acting GOC 7 Division Nigerian Army Brig Gen AGL Haruna, Component Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and foreign Laison Officers amongst others.