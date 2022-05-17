Troops Sensitized On COAS Transformation Drive

The Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation (DATI), has sensitized the troops of 3 Division Nigerian Army on the Transformation Drive of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

Addressing the participants at the Division Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, the team leader Brigadier General AM Bello noted that a lot of innovations are ongoing in the Army under the leadership and direction of the COAS in order to enhance the professionalism of the Nigerian Army towards achieving it’s constitutional mandate.

General Bello stated that it became imperative to organize the sensitization lecture for troops to understand and equally key into the transformational drive of the COAS, so as to be better positioned in carrying out assigned missions in a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven Major General Ibrahim Ali represented by the Division’s Chief of Staff, Brigadier General DD Kurmi welcomed the team and expressed happiness adding that the sensitization lecture was timely to enable troops appreciate the efforts of the leadership of the Nigerian Army in transforming it to a better force. He urged the participants to listen attentively and make meaningful contributions that will serve as feedback to the team.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Division Training Officer, Brigadier General S Adamu appreciated the team for visiting 3 Division to share their knowledge on the innovations in the Nigerian Army. He also urged the participants to pay adequate attention and ask relevant questions to clear all doubts.

The highlights include; presentation of lectures on transformation drive of the Nigerian Army and the concept of lessons learnt, a robust interactive session, syndicate discussions to enhance the understanding of the participants amongst others.