Troops Rescued Seven Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued seven kidnapped persons during a fighting patrol spanning Birnin Gwari and Chikun LGAs.

According to an operational feedback, the troops came under fire from bandits while on patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Gayam-Kuriga-Manini axis. The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits, who fled into the forests, leaving behind the captives in their custody.

The troops then rescued the seven victims, who are identified as follows:

– Joseph Ishaku

– John Bulus

– Gloria Shedrack (and her four children):

– Jimre Shedrack

– Jonathan Shedrack

– Angelina Shedrack

– Abigail Shedrack

The Government of Kaduna State commended the troops and thanked them for their brave efforts in rescuing the victims.

The seven victims have been reunited with their families.