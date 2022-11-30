Troops Rescue Three Victims, Destroy Camps In Kaduna Forest

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity continued fighting patrols in Chikun/Kachia/Kajuru LGAs, with three kidnapped victims rescued and several bandit camps destroyed.

Feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops engagaed bandits around Kwanti, Chikun LGA. As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops. The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight.

Upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims, identified as Muntaka Abubakar and Nwabueze John. Also discovered were the corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.

The corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families, after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.

Another kidnapped victim, 85-year-old Tabawa Laraba, was rescued by the troops in Kuzo general area. She was examined and debriefed before being reunited with her family.

The troops extended fighting patrols to Abrom, Gabachuwa and Kujeni forest areas spanning Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia LGAs.

Bandits similarly fled their camps on sighting the advancing forces. The troops dislodged the camps, and recovered two damaged AK-47 rifles along with three mobile phones, some military uniforms and materials for making explosives,

The Kaduna State Government thanked and commended the troops for the successful operations and rescue of the victims, while sending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims executed by the bandits.

The Kaduna State Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on suspicious individuals seeking medical assistance or refuge in these areas, by reaching out to the Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.

The offensive operations to the bandits’ enclaves will continue.