Troops Rescue Kidnap Victims, Recover Arms, Motorcycles In Zamfara

Nigerian Amry troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on fighting patrol to bandits hideout at Danmarke village in Gummi Local Government Area, Zamfara State, on Thursday, encountered and engaged bandits in a fire fight.

During the fire fight, the terrorists abandoned their hideout, with several fleeing with gunshots injuries.

The troops exploited the general area and rescued three kidnapped victims, recovered five AK-47 rifles and 30 motorcycles among others items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

“Thank you for your usual cooperation and kindly disseminate this information through your various media,” the Defence HQ said in a statement.