Troops Rescue Four Kidnapped Students of Zamfara Varsity

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in conjunction with Nigerian police in Zamfara State have again rescued four kidnapped students of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS).

The students had been abducted by terrorists at the dark hours on Saturday 14 October 2023 from their off campus residence at Sabon Gida under Damba area of Gusau LGA in Zamfara.

Their release was was achieved as the troops responded swiftly to distress call on the kidnapped students by terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Force Information Officer Operation HADARIN DAJI, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim.

The statement read in part, “Troops immediately mobilized and formed blocking position at a possible withdrawal route which led to heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

“Troops superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled. During the encounter with the terrorists around 12 am, 2 of the students were able to escape while other 2 students a male and female were safely rescued by the troops.”