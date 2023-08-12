Troops Rescue Former Provost, Son In Zamfara

On the 11th of August 2023, Troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada in Zamfara state while on routine patrol along Shemori – Yandoto road at Marke general area encountered an unspecified number of armed Bandits.

The troops engaged the Bandits in a fire fight for several hours, due to the troops fire superiority, the bandits fled in disarray into forest along the area.

The OPHD troops immediately went in hot pursuit of the Bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon 2 civilians who were rescued from the Bandits unhurt. and recovered 2 operational motorcycles of the fleeing bandits.

During an interview with the rescued persons they were identified as Dr Hassan Abubakar Augie, a former Provost Federal College of Education (, Technical) Gusau and his son. Preliminary investigation revealed that the abductees were abducted by Armed bandits late last night from his residence and were taken into the forest before the timely arrival of troops who rescued them.

Accordingly, the duo victims have been reunited with their families amidst jubilation while the troops maintained aggressive vigilance and patrol in the general area.