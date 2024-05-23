Troops Rescue Five Kidnap Victims in Kwara

Troops of 22 Armoured Brigade in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi rescued five kidnapped persons including four females and a child on Monday 20 May 2024.

The victims were rescued by the troops who were conducting search and rescue operations at Olapade/Olayinka village in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

The operation followed an intelligent report from local residents and vigilantes which prompted the troops to swing into action, engage the kidnappers leading to the rescue of the kidnap victims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Lieutenant Stephen Nwankwo.

The statement partly read, “Thereafter, the Commander, 22 Brigade, Brigadier General, OF Williams formally handed over the rescued persons Mr Shonibare, Chairman, Ifelodun Local Government Council at a brief ceremony.

“The victims revealed that they were kidnapped on 15 May 2024 and expressed gratitude to the military for rescuing them from their captors. They urged the Nigerian Army (NA) to sustain efforts in the fight against all forms of insecurity in across the country. Adding that troops timely intervention and bravery saved them from a potentially deadly situation.

“Speaking at the occasion, Brigadier General Williams assured the Chairman, Ifelodun LGA and the all good people of Kwara State that the NA would remain unrelenting in ridding the state of criminals, bandits and kidnappers. He emphasized the brigade’s readiness to continue to do its best and enjoined the people to help useful and timely information to help the military and security agencies respond in conducting joint operations, which is in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)’s Command Philosophy.”