Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl

The President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya today Saturday 13 August 2022 donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued abducted Chibok school girl, Aisha Grema and three others at Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj General W Shuaibu disclosed that one of the abductees, Miss Mwanret Daspan aged 29 was abducted on Monday, 21 December 2022; Claris Fidel aged 22 from N’djamena Chad was abducted on 25 March 2022 while Hauwa (12yrs old) has been in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists since as an infant.

While interacting with the rescued girls, Mrs Yahaya expressed immense delight on the success recorded by troops of OPHK. She further encouraged them with words of advise and hope, thus assuring them of the commitment of the Military in conjunction with Borno State Government to reunite them with their families.

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa also assured the general public of the commitment and dedication of the Theatre in rescuing all captives and also restoring total peace to the North East region.