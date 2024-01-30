Troops Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Neutralize Terrorist in Zamfara

The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI have again recorded another success against the terrorists in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara state.

In the recent success, the troops rescued 20 kidnap victims unhurt and neutralized 2 terrorists including a notorious terrorists’ leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state in a separate operations conducted in Zamfara state.

On the 29th January, 2024 the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at terrorists’ enclaves at Rukudawa, Dumburum, Tsanu, Birnin Tsaba, Magare and Shamushalle general areas of Zurmi and Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara state.

During the operation all the discovered terrorists’ enclaves including that of a notorious terrorist kingpin identified as Sule were destroyed, as the terrorists fled their camps during a heavy contact with the aggressive troops.

The troops neutralized 2 terrorists including a terrorist leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state which led to the rescue of 18 kidnap victims comprising 4 males and 14 females as well as children.

Similarly, the troops of Operation HADARIN rescued 2 victims who were abducted by the terrorists while on transit along Shinkafi-Isa road in Zamfara state who were abandoned by their captors during a gun duel with the highly motivated troops whose timely response led to the rescue.

All the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families.

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI/General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience in an effort to restore normalcy in the Northwest.