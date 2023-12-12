Troops Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

Eleven civilians who were kidnapped by bandits at Anguwan Maharba and Dandami villages have been successfully rescued by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA) deployed at Birnin Yero in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

The troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force swiftly mobilized and laid ambush on the bandits’ crossing point on Friday 8 December 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel , Musa Yahaya.

The statement read in part, “Troops made contact with the bandits and the overwhelming fire power of the troops made the bandits to withdraw in disarray with gun shot wounds. The troops rescued 9 kidnapped victims namely Inusa Bala 45, Halima Gambo 36, Halima Saidu 35, Ladi Musa 35, Aisha Basiru 30, Inusa Saidu 22, Faiza Inusa 10, Dahara Saidu 10 and Shahid Inusa 1 year 5 months while 2 of the kidnapped victims, Safiya Saidu 19 and Saadatu Saidu 18 years respectively were killed by the bandits before troops arrival.

“During the operation, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine and one locally made weapon from the bandits.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA and Force Commander operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro has commended the troops for their resilience and charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of citizens in the Division’s Area of Responsibility. Additionally, the GOC urged the citizens of Kaduna State to continue availing troops and other security agencies with credible intelligence.”