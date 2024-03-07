Troops Repel Insurgents in Sokoto, Rescue Kidnap Victims in Edo

The Nigerian Army has successfully repelled insurgents who attacked Damba Dikko village, a community in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The village was attacked on March 6 by marauding insurgents seeking to forcefully extort levies from the villagers.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement read in part, “Responding to a distress call, vigilant troops swiftly stormed the village and engaged the insurgents in a gun duel, neutralizing 2 of them and rescued two villagers held hostage by the insurgents. The rescued villagers who suffered minor injuries have been given medical attention by NA paramedics.

“On the same day, troops of the Nigerian Army in an audacious rescue operation, extricated 4 Kidnap victims abducted by a notorious gang of Kidnappers in Edo State. The Kidnappers had forcefully taken their captives, including a lady and 3 men into Ososo forest in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, but were tracked and intercepted by the gallant troops, who engaged the criminals in firefight and extricated the abductees. The troops apprehended one of the kidnappers, who is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be subsequently handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency. One of the rescued victims who suffered from shock and fatigue has been evacuated to a medical facility, where he is receiving treatment, while others have been handed over to their families.

“The Nigerian Army appreciates members of the public for their cooperation with troops and other security agencies in the fight against security challenges in the country and encourages them to continue to be vigilant and promptly report any suspected attempt to breach the security to relevant agencies.

“Together, we can restore peace and stability in our various communities, states and nation.”