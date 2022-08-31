Troops Recover Rocket Launcher From Neutralised IPOB Members In Imo

Troops of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army, made up of troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, in conjunction with troops of Nigerian Navy, Air Force and other security agencies on Tuesday 30 August 2022 neutralized two combatants of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) along Eke Ututu – Ihitte Nansa road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The troops encountered the dissidents while carrying out a raid operation around the general area of Orsu Ihitte Ukwa and Ihitte Nansa. The neutralized members had taken position to launch one of their primed rocket launchers, when they were engaged and taken out by the vigilant troops.

The fearless troops were unhurt, as Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) deployed by the irredentists exploded at Eke Ututu Market, destroying some of the shops in the market.

Eke Ututu market has recently become a flash point as dissidents often ambush troops using explosives and fire arms from within and around the market, while troops are on routine patrol.

After the incident, the Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team recovered several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted along the road, as well as locally fabricated rocket launchers.

Troops will continue to ensure there is no safe haven for all criminal elements operating around Orsu and Orsumoghu general area.